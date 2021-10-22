Over 1 Million People Await Robinhood Crypto Wallet By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – The recently announced cryptocurrency wallet Robinhood has more than one million customers on its waitlist, the company’s CEO said Thursday.

“We have deployed a waiting list for wallets. Many people have asked for the ability to send and receive cryptocurrencies, transfer them to hardware wallets, transfer them to a platform for consolidation, and the waiting list for cryptocurrencies now exceeds a million people, “Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC.

The online broker announced last month that it is testing the cryptocurrency wallet feature, offering seven digital coins including, and.

“You can have a wallet, you can send people cryptocurrency from that wallet to their wallet,” Tenev said. “The technology has certain advantages that make it global and available by default, which makes it very interesting.”

The startup debuted in cryptocurrency trading three years ago, but more than half of Robinhood’s transaction revenue last quarter came from cryptocurrency trading. This figure rose from 3% a year earlier.

The new wallets will allow customers to consolidate their digital coins into one account. Clients will then be able to trade, send and receive cryptocurrency from other wallets from other wallets. Rivals Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 and Gemini already offer this feature.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high on Wednesday, surpassing $ 66,900 as investors became more interested in digital assets. JPMorgan said Thursday it believes the price is rising because investors see it as a better hedge against inflation than.

Other investors tied the record to the launch on Tuesday of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures contracts pegged to the future price of a cryptocurrency.

“Crypto will certainly remain an asset class, and its ease of use and global nature, I think, made it attractive to many,” Tenev added.

Robinhood will report its quarterly results next Tuesday after the market close. The company warned investors about a slowdown in trading activity in the third quarter, which could hit the broker’s revenue.

