People jumped out of windows: in Pribrezhnoye, a fallen poplar blocked an entrance and damaged a gas pipe

In Pribrezhnoye, an old poplar fell on a five-story building, blocked the exit from the entrance, damaged the gas pipe and electrical wires. Local residents reported this to “Klops”.

Glasses flew, smelled of gas

On October 22, a resident of the five-story building Nikolai (name has been changed) woke up at four in the morning from the crash of broken windows and strong blows against the wall. The man looked out the window and saw that the old poplar growing in the yard had collapsed on the house. Nikolai wanted to see what was happening, but could not go outside – the branches pressed against the front door. It was not possible to knock it out. Meanwhile, a smell of gas appeared in the entrance – a fallen tree damaged the gas pipe.

“I immediately woke up my family – my wife and daughter, a schoolgirl. He ran to the apartments of his neighbors, began to wake everyone up. The tenants of the first floor asked them to allow people to get out through their apartments. The height there is about two meters. My daughter, a boy from her class who lives in our house, I and a few other people jumped out of the window. We dragged and broke off the branches of the poplar, freed the entrance door. It was certainly scary that everything would fly into the air. My daughter was hysterical, ”says Nikolai.