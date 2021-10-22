https://ria.ru/20211022/rech-1755722420.html

Peskov assessed the impact of Putin’s speech at Valdai on relations with the West

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Forum should not affect relations with Western countries, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. Putin in his speech spoke about conservatism and criticized some approaches of the West on various issues.

