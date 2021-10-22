https://ria.ru/20211022/nato-1755778052.html

Peskov commented on relations between Russia and NATO

Russia is constantly taking measures to protect its interests, said the spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, speaking of relations with NATO.

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Russia on an ongoing basis takes measures to protect its interests, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, speaking of relations with NATO. “The Russian side never harbored illusions about NATO, we know the essence of this alliance, this is precisely essentially, “- said Peskov. He clarified that this alliance was not created for peace, but created for confrontation.” It was conceived, assembled and designed for confrontation. It fulfills its function, “Peskov added.

