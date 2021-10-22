Peskov told if the Russians will see Putin’s revaccination

https://ria.ru/20211022/revaktsinatsiya-1755718717.html
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The decision on whether to show the Russians the footage of Vladimir Putin’s revaccination against coronavirus depends solely on the opinion of the head of state, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. public, Peskov replied: “I do not know about this. How he decides, so be it. But this is a personal decision of a person.” Putin was vaccinated with two components of the coronavirus vaccine on March 23 and April 14. Later, the president said that it was Sputnik V. The head of state had not yet made a decision on revaccination. Peskov reported that this requires the recommendations of specialists.
