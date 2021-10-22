https://ria.ru/20211022/revaktsinatsiya-1755718717.html

Peskov told if the Russians will see Putin’s revaccination

Peskov said whether the Russians will see Putin’s revaccination – Russia news today

Peskov told if the Russians will see Putin’s revaccination

The decision on whether to show the Russians the footage of Vladimir Putin’s revaccination against the coronavirus depends solely on the opinion of the head of state, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T03: 17

2021-10-22T03: 17

2021-10-22T03: 24

spread of coronavirus

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755266374_0:363:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_257297a83d59d743c55183208b3574e5.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The decision on whether to show the Russians the footage of Vladimir Putin’s revaccination against coronavirus depends solely on the opinion of the head of state, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. public, Peskov replied: “I do not know about this. How he decides, so be it. But this is a personal decision of a person.” Putin was vaccinated with two components of the coronavirus vaccine on March 23 and April 14. Later, the president said that it was Sputnik V. The head of state had not yet made a decision on revaccination. Peskov reported that this requires the recommendations of specialists.

https://ria.ru/20211021/vaktsinatsiya-1755689955.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755266374_175-0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f9fceeaaa7e694d7857f8c3103fb0c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vladimir putin, dmitry sands, health – society, russia, covid-19 coronavirus