Philip Kirkorov on being overweight: “Wasn’t DiCaprio filmed like that on the beach? And I cannot relax in shorts with a belly! “

At the international music festival “Heat”, which takes place in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, there are many artists, but no spectators. Since, due to coronavirus restrictions, the event is being filmed. Many stars come only to go on stage with a number that has been staged and rehearsed in recent months. King of Pop Philip Kirkorov has enough concert numbers. Kirkorov has already sung his “Novels”, “More, More” (at Dmitry Malikov’s recital), “Komilfo” (with Maruv), “Rolex” (with Dava).

Filipp Kirkorov, 54, loves “Heat”, considers the festival a family one, so he was in a great mood. However, journalists reminded him of all the recent scandals. Photos and videos from the beach in the UAE, where Kirkorov recently rested, are walking on the network: he posted a picture on Instagram in shorts with perfect abs, and the vacationers took it on the same day, but no longer in such a sports form – his stomach bulged slightly.

This photo of a beach in the UAE was recently published by Kirkorov himself. And the version without Photoshop is easy to find on the net. Photo: Personal page of the hero of the publication in the social network

We asked Philip: “Was he really upset when he saw this video and photos that were walking on social networks?”

Kirkorov replied that not at all: “That Leo DiCaprio was not filmed like that? Jennifer Lopez was not filmed on a yacht, on the beach? On vacation, we are people – the same as everyone else. We have the right to eat, get out of shape. In order to enter this form later. And if people allow themselves to secretly do something like this, let it remain on their conscience. Comments under these videos, not condemning me – but those who did it. Therefore, because of this, I cannot afford what any person can afford: relax on the beach, at the sea the way I want – in shorts, with a belly.

“And naked?” – this question has already been asked not by us, but by our colleagues.

– I do not suffer from nudism. There are no phobias and no desire to go naked. To avoid such situations, I leave for Greece, where I have a villa. I feel great there – my friends and colleagues come there.

Philip Kirkorov said that he had already returned to great shape after a recent vacation. I lost those extra pounds quickly, thanks to integral fasting. “After six in the evening, shut up!” – told the secret of the diet Kirkorov.

Naturally, they reminded Philip about the recent scandal with ex-producer Svetlana Loboda. Natella Krapivina offensively criticized David Manukyan, who sang a duet with the king of pop, catching Philip himself. To the question: “Did you communicate after the scandal with Natella Krapivina?” Philip replied with humor: “Who is this !?” Over the years, the musician has learned not to succumb to provocations.

