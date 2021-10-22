Poles made a realistic robotic arm with tendons

Automaton Robotics / YouTube





Polish engineers from the Automaton Robotics project have created a new prototype of a hydraulic robotic arm, which repeats the work of a human hand in appearance and principle. She can move her fingers, squeeze them and tilt her hand, contracting hydraulic muscles and pulling tendons.

In the vast majority of robotic arms and humanoid robots, movements are created by electric motors or hydraulic drives located between two parts of the body, for example, at the elbow. In humans, the muscles are responsible for the movements, and in the hands they work together with the tendons: the muscle contracts, pulls the tendon passing through the annular ligaments, and thereby forces the finger to bend. Both artificial muscles and anatomically correct copies of the system of ligaments and tendons in the finger have already been developed, but in the form of a single hand, repeating the structure of the original, they are still practically not used.

Polish engineers have been working on the creation of a humanoid robot for several years, in which all the main parts will repeat their natural counterparts according to the principle of operation. So far, they are focused on creating an arm, and recently put together a ready-made prototype that simulates the work of the forearm and hand.

Parts of the arm are moved by artificial muscles that pull the cables (tendons). The muscles are based on the pneumatic muscle construction, also known as the McKiben actuator. This muscle consists of a stretchable, sealed tube around which a braided sheath is located. When a gas or liquid is supplied, the tube inflates and increases in width, but due to the fact that the fibers of the braided sheath practically do not stretch, the structure decreases in length just like real muscles contract.

In this robotic arm, water is pumped into the muscles. An electro-hydraulic valve is used for each muscle to regulate the flow of water and the rate of contraction. The peak power consumption of the hand is 200 watts, and its weight is one kilogram.

Engineers showed different versions of the hand, and in the new iteration they covered it with a translucent material that mimics the skin, but at the same time allows you to see the work of the muscles. To demonstrate the possibilities, they showed how a hand grabs and holds a seven-kilogram dumbbell in the air.

The main disadvantage of hydraulic robots is the need for a large pump. But more compact designs are gradually emerging. For example, last year, engineers built a pump from an electric motor and a rolling tube that expels fluid.

Grigory Kopiev