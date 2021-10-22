Polygon becomes more independent from Ethereum | Blockchain24

A new report, published Wednesday on blockchain development platform Alchemy, shows that the number of applications on Polygon is growing at a rapid pace and that the ecosystem is becoming increasingly independent of projects at the underlying Ethereum level.

According to the report, there are currently over 3,000 applications online, up from 30 last year. In addition, Alchemy has increased the number of teams building the chain by 61% over the previous month. Polygon is growing “twice as fast as Ethereum at this point in its lifecycle,” said Alchemy product manager Mike Garland.

While Polygon is often referred to as a sidechain, and developers are working to position it as an add-on to Ethereum rather than a competitor, the data shows that the number of new Polygon-native applications outnumbers the number of applications deployed on both chains – perhaps a sign growing independence. According to Alchemy’s report, of the new applications deployed to Polygon, only 38% are being built on both Polygon and Ethereum, compared to 62% deployed exclusively on Polygon.

Garland said the data shows how projects that are ETH-native but also deployed to Polygon are growing in tandem with fully MATIC-native projects. MATIC is Polygon’s own token.

“I think the most interesting thing for me about this data is that we see both progressing in parallel (roughly 4/10 using Polygon next to Ethereum, 6/10 using Polygon alone). Of course, there are many teams that are launching and growing on Polygon, as well as a significant group using Polygon to evolve what they started in the Ethereum ecosystem and enable new use cases, “he said.

MATIC rose 3.86% on the day to $ 1.54, while ETH rose 8.35% to $ 4105.