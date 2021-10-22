Powell Says Asset Buying Cuts Coming Soon By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Wall Street retreated from new all-time highs on Friday, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was “on track” to slow down its monthly bond purchases, The Street reported.

, which reached a new high, slipped more than 100 points after Powell’s comments, but then cut the fall to 40 points while the S&P 500 (NYSE 🙂 fell 20 points, and the tech one – 170 points.

At the same time, Treasury yields jumped higher after Powell said that inflationary pressures are likely to continue next year.

Powell said on Friday that the US central bank should start cutting back on asset purchases soon, but should not raise interest rates for now because employment is still too low and high inflation is likely to fall next year due to pressure from outside. pandemic COVID-19.

“I really think it’s time to slow down; I don’t think it’s time to raise rates, ”Powell said in a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Bank for International Settlements. “We think we can be patient and let the labor market heal.”

At the same time, he stressed that if inflation continues to grow steadily, the Fed “will act”, writes Reuters.

“While the time is approaching to cut our asset purchases, it would be premature to tighten rate policy now with the effect and intent to slow job growth when there is good reason to expect us to return to sustained job growth and supply constraints should ease, and then and the other will increase the potential output of the economy, ”says Powell.

Supply chain problems and rising energy prices have created the basis for inflation, for which the Fed has not developed a “patient” approach, he said.

“The supply constraints and higher inflation are likely to last longer than previously expected into next year, and the same is true for the pressure on wages,” the Fed chief said. “If we saw that the inflation risk would constantly grow, we would definitely use our tools.”

According to the head of the Fed, the reduction in asset purchases may begin next month.

– In preparation, materials from The Street and Reuters were used