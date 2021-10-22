“Power will not stop, but we will not stop either.”

Vladimir Putin praised Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov and congratulated him on his recent Nobel Peace Prize. True, he praised him not for what Muratov received the prize for, but for the laureate’s decision to divide it among several charitable foundations and organizations.

Earlier, Putin said that Muratov “should not hide behind the Nobel Prize,” and if he breaks the law, “it will not save him.”

This is how the dialogue between the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and the Russian president proceeded at the Valdai Forum:

“I promise you, we will look at these vague criteria,” Putin said, referring to the law on “foreign agents.” And he added that he constantly gives instructions to the presidential administration and the State Duma deputies, “so that they return, improve this tool and in no case abuse it.”

Meanwhile, the number of “foreign agents” is constantly growing. At the moment, the lists concerning journalists and mass media have a total of 88 items. There you can find Radio Liberty and a number of its regional projects, the TV channel “Present Time”, “Voice of America”, the TV channel “Rain”, “Meduza”, The Insider and other media. 56 journalists were recognized as individuals by the “media – foreign agents”. In addition, 78 non-profit organizations are also considered “foreign agents”.

One addition to the official register of media “foreign agents” came after Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded with the wording “for efforts to protect freedom of speech and expression, which is a fundamental condition for democracy and lasting peace.” Together with Muratov, the award went to Filipino journalist Maria Ressa. The editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta himself has repeatedly stated that he considers the prize received as an award to the journalists of his publication who died in the line of duty.

About the dialogue with Putin, the protection of independent journalism in Russia, as well as about the changes that have already happened and the upcoming changes in his life “after the Nobel” Dmitry Muratov told in an interview with Radio Liberty.

– Were you satisfied with Vladimir Putin’s answer to the question you asked him at the Valdai Forum?

– In some ways, yes, in some ways, no. It also does not happen that everything should happen directly, as you ask. And it does not happen that you are answered, denying everything. Therefore, when instructions have been given to revise certain provisions of the draft law, I understand that this is not the solution that I would like. But I did not expect a different decision, that’s the thing!

– What did you want? What’s the solution? Or did they expect some kind of evasion from the answer?

“In this case, I didn’t so much expect the president’s reaction as I understood that the issue with this law, when each of us can be turned into an enemy of the people in a second, is such that this is exactly what we need to talk about. I didn’t know very well how the president would answer.

– And you think that the positive part of the answer, these orders of Putin – that all this will be implemented?

“I’m not hoping for anything. I did what, in my opinion, I was simply obliged to do. And then we’ll see. You see, no one will stop. I think the government will not stop cleaning it, but we will not stop defending the interests of readers and journalists.

– You said that the prize you received is “a prize to our country.” What did you mean?

– I meant – I already said this, sorry, I will repeat myself – that this award is kind of a magic wand. As I understand it, you need to learn how to use it. You can do various decent things with it. I don’t understand which ones yet. I still don’t understand how, of course, because only a few days have passed. But a prize to a country is in the sense that it can be used to accomplish something decent. That’s what I meant.

– Do you already have some kind of plan as to what exactly “decent” needs to be done?

– The plan is that now, when our colleagues call, and I could have said before: “I’m busy, call in a hundred days”, now I can’t answer that way. Therefore, all I am doing now is serving our colleagues.

– So you have now, so to speak, shouldered the burden of the main defender of Russian journalism?

– This is all some kind of pathos that has nothing to do with me! What we did in the newspaper is what I am doing now, only more publicly. In another, you are right. The fact that if someone thinks that the prize has taken place and this is the result, then I want to say that – judging by what is happening now – this is the beginning of some gigantic work, which it is still unknown whether I will master it.

I drove to Oslo and said: “Well, there you decided to award the prize to Alexei Navalny – could you give it to me?”

– After you were awarded the prize, they wrote a lot about how, they say, this “Nobel” is, if not a carte blanche, then a kind of protection letter for “Novaya Gazeta”. How do you perceive it?

– Listen, here’s the thing. We all know everything. Here people knock on the keyboard, and some say that this is [“Новую газету”] nominated by Gorbachev. So I tell you that no. Because I talked to him. Others say this is a Kremlin victory. Still others – on the contrary, which is very good that Novaya Gazeta and Muratov received. Others claim that I took the prize away from Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny. Well, that is, apparently, he drove to Oslo and said: well, there you decided to award the prize to Alexei Navalny – could you give it to me? I cannot take all these stories seriously, because they are not based on information. They are not based on the actual state of affairs. And no one knows the actual state of affairs, including me.

– Since you yourself mentioned Alexei Navalny, what do you think about awarding him the Sakharov Prize?

– I sent … look, before the award, I would say simply – “I wrote a letter”, but now I have to say – “I sent letter”…

– Status, what can you do!

– Yes Yes. So, I wrote a letter to Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny with congratulations, and in various comments I have already said that this award [Сахарова] more than once awarded to people who, for the sake of their ideals and principles, went to hard labor. So it was with Marchenko, so it was with Kovalev, so now with Navalny. This is a very honorable award, and I congratulate Alexey Anatolyevich on this award.

– How will you now divide your responsibilities between editorial work in the newspaper and the new one that, as you have already said, will now appear in your life?

– On November 15, as always, every two years, we have elections for the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta. These will be the most honest elections in the country, conducted by Andrei Zayakin, a wonderful specialist in counting votes and the purity of election campaigns. These will be the benchmark elections. If they choose me, then, firstly, of course, I will still spend most of my time on Novaya Gazeta, and secondly, I am sure that the editors will help me a lot. You see, when Liza Kirpanova, Sasha Dzhordzhevich, Nastya Egorova, Vanya Zhilin are engaged in SMA (spinal muscular atrophy is a serious illness; Novaya Gazeta investigated the shortage of drugs for children with SMA on the Russian market. – MS)Since half of our editors were engaged in this, I think that even now, on some very important things that we outline, the editors will certainly lend their shoulders. This is an absolutely unique edition, I absolutely believe in it, count on it and understand that together, God knows what we can do. And the neck too.

– Do you think that now you will have to communicate more often with representatives of the authorities – and if so, do you somehow think it over? What to talk to these people about?

– This is a good question, I have not thought about it. Thanks, I’ll think about it.

The ceremony of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 will be held in Oslo on December 10.