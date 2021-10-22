Premarket. The day before default

Japanese Nikkei (+ 0.3%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.1%)

South Korean Kospi (-0.2%)

Hongkong Hang Seng (+ 0.1%)

Australian ASX (+ 0.1%)

The main thing

The trading week ends with absolute records of the US corporate value: not a trace is left of the September drawdown of the stock market, and the S&P 500 index is significantly ahead of the averages. The positive reporting of companies outweighs fears of an impending tightening of the Fed’s monetary exchange rate.

The US labor market metrics were again above expectations. Given the continuing inflationary pressures in the economy, the Fed is likely to launch a quantitative cutback at its November 3 meeting.

The day before, having renewed three-year highs above $ 86, Brent futures dropped 3% to $ 83. But the bulls are still strong. The volatility of oil contracts is increasing – the bears have begun to show character. Nervousness on the energy front immediately exposed the risks of swollen exporters’ indices.

Asian Markets

The Chinese developer is trying to get away from default: the deadline is tomorrow.

Chinese Shanghai Composite and the index of autonomous Hong Kong, Hang Seng, rise purely symbolically. According to media reports, China’s largest developer, Evergrande, is preparing to make a late payment on bonds since September 23. It is tomorrow that the 30-day grace period expires: the company is threatened with default if the funds are not paid to the bondholders. The issuer’s securities are bouncing only 5% after yesterday’s collapse by 12%, which speaks of investor distrust and uncertainty of the prospects.

The technical picture in the composite stock index is borderline: the risks of the construction industry and the energy crisis are holding back investment activity, but the bears are also facing a stream of liquidity from the NBK. Given the Saturday Evergrande deadline, strong moves in the Middle Kingdom market are possible on Monday. In terms of the risk-reward ratio, the bears still have a medium-term advantage.



Japanese Nikkei is bouncing a third of a percent after Thursday’s fall of nearly 2%. Market sentiment is weak, despite strong values ​​of the PMI in the manufacturing industry: PMI for September – 53 p. The border value of the indicator separating the recession from the expansion of production is 50 p.

The country’s high dependence on imports of expensive raw materials reduces the competitive advantages of the industry, so investors do not see the PMI jump as a stable formation.



Thus, the Asian markets do not share the stormy optimism of their American colleagues, who have thrown country indices to absolute peaks. The correction of commodity prices (oil, coal, gas) is beneficial to the import-dependent economies of the Asia-Pacific region. However, on Monday investors will have to play out the decision on the fate of the bonds of the problematic developer of the PRC, hence the indistinct dynamics of the region’s stock indices. The Asia factor is neutral for European players in the stock market today.

American sites

It was the seventh day of the US market rally – all-time highs for the bit on the broad S&P 500 and the industrial Dow Jones. Arguments for the upcoming curtailment of stimulating measures to support the economy are not perceived.

Investors are playing back positive corporate reports for the III quarter. Today, market participants will have to find out the next summaries of the financial results of companies.

The indicators of the approaching sequestration of QE demonstrate stability: the US labor market continues to recover, the yield curve of government bonds, as expected, reached 1.7% per annum, inflation is high, and the dollar returned above 93.7 points on the DXY.

Estimates of the decrease in the monthly limits of the FRS quantitative program are only getting stronger: in 2 weeks a meeting of the regulator will take place, which can give a start to a smooth tightening of the monetary exchange rate.

Thus, the number of applications for unemployment benefits fell to 19-month lows, to 290 thousand. The positive trend is obvious, despite the worsening epidemiological background. Now there is even a shortage of labor.

The US debt market does not expect the Fed to move backwards, otherwise the yields on 10-year government bonds would not have skyrocketed to their May peaks. Estimates boil down to a further rise in the cost of credit resources, which in the long term should restrain the agility of stock bulls – corporate spending will increase.

The American currency is trying to end the week above the important support at 93.7 points on the DXY. Yesterday, the instrument was looking below 93.5 points, however, strong data on unemployment and a local fall in commodity futures again attracted the attention of the defensive dollar.

Expectations of the DXY movement to the highs of the year and the breakdown of the level of 94.5 p. Are still preserved: the dollar devaluation factor may weaken according to the results of the November meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, after which the process of liquidity squeezing may begin.



Thus, the American stock market tends to focus on the strong results of the past periods of corporations and carry forward their successes to the future, brushing off negative signals from the debt and foreign exchange markets. A noticeable narrowing of the yield spread on the US and Russian markets, since the dominant energy factor in the pricing of the domestic stock market has somewhat stalled. The trend is likely to continue, with US optimism soon to face the harsh reality of sequestration. QE…

Raw materials

Oil prices yesterday they did not hold at the highs of 2018 above $ 86 per barrel of Brent. The tension in exchange contracts is growing. So far, the arguments are on the side of the oil bulls, and there are still not enough factors to play a bearish game, other than overheating of the instruments.

In the morning hours of Friday, December contracts run slightly above $ 84 (-0.5%). From a technical point of view, bears’ activity will increase on the delivery of the $ 83 level. At the same time, it is still impossible to exclude another impulse to the highs, although the result will most likely be an equally emotional rollback. Medium-term risks – return under $ 80 per barrel of Brent.

The increased turbulence of the oil market the day before led to a jump in volatility in the securities of the oil and gas complex of the countries-exporters of raw materials. However, the national currencies are still stable against the backdrop of the tough position of the financial authorities, who are pursuing country inflation by raising rates.

