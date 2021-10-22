https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755737090.html

Prime Minister of Moldova is not sure of the success of negotiations with Gazprom

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalya Gavrilitsa said that the gas negotiation process has moved forward, but there is no final agreement with Gazprom … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

CHISINAU, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa said that the gas negotiation process has moved on, but there is no final agreement with Gazprom and it is not known when it can be reached. At the same time, the fuel price rose to $ 790 per 1000 cubic meters. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from Russia, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. The country has introduced an “alert mode” due to the situation in the gas sector, which can be considered a preparatory step for declaring an emergency. The authorities want to start negotiations on the purchase of gas in Romania and Ukraine. She added that otherwise the Moldovan authorities will propose new measures to support the country’s energy security. Last summer, Moldovagaz began negotiations with Gazprom to conclude a three-year contract for the supply of natural gas, but the discussion has not yet been completed. Until October 1, Moldova purchased “blue fuel” from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008, gas prices are formed depending on oil prices on world markets.

