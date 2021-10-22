https://ria.ru/20211022/kosovo-1755850862.html

Pristina declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata

Pristina declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata

President of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Viosa Osmani announced the decision to expel two Russian diplomats from the embassy in Serbia, who are constantly working in … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The President of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, announced the decision to expel two Russian diplomats from the embassy in Serbia, who are permanently working in Pristina. “The structures of the Republic of Kosovo are resolute in the fight against the harmful influence of Russia and its satellites in the region, which are working to destroy our achievements and the achievements of the United States. NATO and the EU. Therefore, we will continue to work closely with our American and European allies to prevent Kosovo and our region from falling victim to Russia’s destabilizing ambitions, “she wrote on her Facebook page. – Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donik Gerval-Schwartz to declare diplomats persona non grata. Their activities harmed the self-proclaimed republic’s national security and constitutional order, she said. In the northern part of the region, which is predominantly inhabited by Serbs, riots took place on October 13, triggered by the actions of the Kosovo police, which used flash grenades and tear gas. Residents blocked several streets, after which the police raided local pharmacies and retail outlets. The special unit ROSU also arrived there. After that, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the situation in the region was degrading, and added that this was due to the lack of reaction from the West and its support of Pristina. In 1999, the armed confrontation of Albanian separatists from the Liberation Army Kosovo “and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia (which was then Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. On February 17, 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.

