https://ria.ru/20211022/kolbasa-1755722032.html

Producers have warned of higher prices for sausages, media reported

Manufacturers have warned of an increase in prices for sausages, media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Producers have warned of higher prices for sausages, media reported

Leading companies engaged in meat processing have notified about a 7-20 percent increase in product prices, Izvestia reports, citing representatives of large … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T05: 43

2021-10-22T05: 43

2021-10-22T07: 39

economy

Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Agriculture of Russia)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0b/1753975203_0:209:2899:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_abe75242694b2c48704f2e2ec73ecfeb.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Leading companies engaged in meat processing have notified about a 7-20 percent increase in the price of their products, Izvestia reports, citing representatives of large retailers. Notices, in particular, were sent by Miratorg, Ostankino, Dymov, Klinsky Po According to the publication, the rise in prices was caused by the rise in prices for raw materials, packaging, detergents, egg melange and other reasons. As the Ministry of Agriculture told Izvestia, a set of measures is being taken to stabilize the situation, compensation of part of the cost of purchasing feed.

https://ria.ru/20210819/kolbasa-1746325603.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0b/1753975203_85-0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a80a91d2142be76dd5d433cf6e61d53.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Economics, Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation)