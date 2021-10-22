Producers have warned of higher prices for sausages, media reported

https://ria.ru/20211022/kolbasa-1755722032.html
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Leading companies engaged in meat processing have notified about a 7-20 percent increase in the price of their products, Izvestia reports, citing representatives of large retailers. Notices, in particular, were sent by Miratorg, Ostankino, Dymov, Klinsky Po According to the publication, the rise in prices was caused by the rise in prices for raw materials, packaging, detergents, egg melange and other reasons. As the Ministry of Agriculture told Izvestia, a set of measures is being taken to stabilize the situation, compensation of part of the cost of purchasing feed.
