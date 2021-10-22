Producers of sausages and sausages warned of rising prices :: Society :: RBC

According to them, the increase can be from 7 to 20%. Trade networks are still evaluating the proposals of suppliers to increase the price of products. The Ministry of Agriculture has already promised additional subsidies to producers this year

More than ten largest meat processing companies, including Miratorg, Ostankino, Dymov and Klinsky, notified retail chains of the price increase for their products from late October to early November, Izvestia newspaper reports with reference to retailers and manufacturers.

The rise in prices, according to their data, will be from 7 to 20%. Thus, the meat gastronomy producer Okraina is preparing to increase the cost of its products by 7%. Its co-owner Vitaly Deledivka told the newspaper that the company is trying to keep prices down, explaining that the cost of raw materials for meat processing has grown much more. According to him, the price of beef went up by 11%, chicken – by 13%, pork – by 29%. Also, the cost of finished products was affected by the rise in the cost of packaging (on average by 15%), detergents (by 35%), egg melange (by 20%).

The Cherkizovo company informed Izvestia that they are forced to adjust prices, but they try to do this no more than once a year and not for socially significant goods.

Retailers, in turn, said that they are still considering raising prices, while some chains made a reservation that they could only partially take such measures. So, the decision has not yet been formed in “Azbuka Vkusa”, the network is still negotiating with manufacturers. Ashan told the newspaper that they are trying to restrain the rise in the cost of goods, and accept price increases from suppliers in part and only after justification.