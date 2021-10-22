production of a new “Zaporozhets” will begin in Ukraine

At the end of 2022, the Zaporozhye Automobile Building Plant (ZAZ) will launch production of a new crossover. It will be named ZAZ “Odessa”. The basis for the Ukrainian car will be the Chinese compact crossover Besturn T77. Since 2018, it has been produced by the Chinese auto corporation FAW Group.

Differences between the Chinese and Ukrainian versions of the same model will be minimal. The power unit for the car is uncontested – it is a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 160 horsepower. It is aggregated with a 6-speed gearbox or 7-band robot.

The car has a modern design, LED optics, a large radiator grill. The cabin will feature dual-zone climate control, a digital dashboard and a state-of-the-art media system. Prices will start at 1.5 million rubles at the current exchange rate against the hryvnia.

The press service of ZAZ does not confirm information about the new product. The last rear-engined “Zaporozhets” at the plant ceased to be assembled on July 1, 1994. It was ZAZ-968M. The family of front-wheel drive “Tavrii” lasted until the end of the first decade of the XXI century. Cars from Daewoo, Chevrolet, Chery, Opel, KIA, AvtoVAZ and Renault were assembled in Zaporozhye.

Now the Ukrainian car plant is planning to launch the production of “simplified” Lada Granta models. To reduce the cost, they will not have air conditioning and multimedia. Then the assembly of the cheapest Lada Vesta can be mastered – without electronic driver assistants, multimedia and a rear bumper beam amplifier. These design simplifications will keep Ukrainian prices for Lada Granta no higher than 580 thousand rubles. In Ukraine, they will have to compete on price with the Chevrolet Cobalt and Ravon products.

The date of creation of the Zaporozhye Automobile Plant is considered to be 1863. Then Abraham Yakovlevich Koop, a native of the Netherlands, opened workshops for the production of iron parts for windmills in the Shenwiese colony. It also produced straw choppers, threshers, reapers, plows. The workshops soon grew into a plant for the production of agricultural machinery.