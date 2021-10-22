Protsenko about those who want to relax and have fun at “COVIkul”: “Guys, are you serious?”

“Today, a real war is going on in the red zone in hospitals across the country, look at the number of free beds, and a lot will fall into place. Doctors plow like two-core, but the virus is active, “- emphasizes the head physician

Denis Protsenko. Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

The head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, wrote in his telegram channel about non-working days in Moscow and those who are outraged that everything will be closed.

“Many began to plan a vacation, but then everyone was lowered down to earth and told that there would be nothing entertaining to work, only the essentials for life: buy food there, medicine. The weekend turns out as if not weekend, there will be no holiday. Are you guys serious? Don’t you want to understand that these 11 days of respite in the capital is just an opportunity to disrupt several cycles of infections? Today, a real war is going on in the red zone in hospitals across the country, look at the number of free beds, and a lot will fall into place. Doctors plow like two-core, but the virus is active. There are several explanations for this: the miracle did not happen, the pandemic did not evaporate, anti-axers and other principled fighters against elementary security measures are making their significant contribution to the development of the epidemiological situation. Now it’s impossible without a pause. There are no alternatives here: either everyone goes to get vaccinated en masse, or they start to get sick just as massively and develop their own immunity. In the second option, everything is less predictable and controllable than in the first. And in the health care system of our country, it is impossible to make absolutely all available beds infectious. Such “weekend” will be repeated over and over again, until we develop collective immunity, until we turn on our heads and begin to respect the people around us: wear masks in public places, do not come to work with ARVI symptoms. We’ve already wasted too much time! “

Earlier, the authorities announced that Moscow and the Moscow region would be closed for a non-working week. From October 28 to November 7, restaurants, cinemas, shopping centers and the service sector will not work in the capital and the region. Access by QR codes is introduced only for theaters and museums.

After the announcement of the long weekend, Russians were twice as likely to search for air tickets. Traditionally, Moscow and St. Petersburg, Black Sea destinations and Kaliningrad are in the top interest of citizens. Of the foreign options, Russians prefer Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela.

