Pskov governor allowed a total lockdown in the region

If the peak incidence of COVID-19 in the Pskov region is not overcome by mid-November, the region will face the need to introduce a total lockdown, RIA Novosti reported, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T11: 49
S.-PETERSBURG, October 22 – RIA Novosti. If the peak incidence of COVID-19 in the Pskov region is not overcome by mid-November, the region will face the need to introduce a total lockdown, said regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov. In a weekly video message, he said that the epidemiological situation in the Pskov region remains extremely tense. “Every day about 270 new cases of covid disease are registered in the region, and in total, more than 5 thousand people are undergoing outpatient and inpatient treatment. The bed fund in the region has been expanded to 1045 places, but its occupancy does not fall below 80%. The number of intensive care beds has been increased to 67, and all of them are occupied, “he said. Vedernikov recalled that additional non-working days are not announced in the region, but restrictive measures on COVID-19 have been tightened. “Use the next two weeks to protect your health … Try to limit all social contacts as much as possible. Now we will either cope and overcome the peak incidence by mid-November, or we will face the need to introduce a total lockdown. Everyone will suffer from this,” Vedernikov said. the main task is to break the chains of disease and prevent the virus from spreading freely. population unit “, – added the governor.
