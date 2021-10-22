https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755680823.html

Putin answered the question if he will miss Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin when asked whether she will miss the German Chancellor Angela Merkel: this is not my decision, she could still run.

SOCHI, October 21. -RIA News. Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked whether he will miss the German Chancellor Angela Merkel: this is not my decision, she could still run. “It’s not my decision, it’s her that she leaves. She could still run. I was in power for years … But as far as Nord Stream is concerned, we started this process with (former German Chancellor Gerhard) Schroeder. Most of the opposition to implementation, as today. Everything was the same, but today, thank God, Europe and Germany are getting in this direction, get a lot, “- said Putin during the Valdai Forum.

