Putin spoke about the conditions for the restoration of the "Petersburg Dialogue" with the FRG
Putin spoke about the conditions for the restoration of the “Petersburg Dialogue” with the FRG – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
Putin spoke about the conditions for the restoration of the “Petersburg Dialogue” with the FRG
In case Germany shows interest under the new Chancellor, the “Petersburg Dialogue” can be revived, but the future coalition is outlined as difficult, he said … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
2021-10-21T20: 58
2021-10-21T20: 58
2021-10-21T22: 09
Germany
vladimir putin
Russia
in the world
Petersburg dialogue
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. If Germany shows interest under the new Chancellor, the Petersburg Dialogue can be reanimated, but the future coalition is outlined as a difficult one, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. “It depends not only on us. interest in this – we will intensify this work. Although it, the “Petersburg Dialogue”, exists, it has not gone anywhere, it continues. Of course, mutual contacts between representatives of the public of the two countries can be made more intensive and more effective. All we need to do is to depoliticize everything. I hope it will be so “, – he answered the question whether it will be possible to revive the Petersburg Dialogue with the new Chancellor of Germany. in this coalition, a possible coalition. Let’s see what this will lead to in practice. But we are for, we are ready for this, “- from methyl Putin.
Germany
Russia
2021
germany, vladimir putin, russia, in the world, petersburg dialogue
Putin spoke about the conditions for the restoration of the “Petersburg Dialogue” with the FRG
“This not only depends on us. If the German side shows interest in this, we will intensify this work. Although it, the Petersburg Dialogue, exists, it has not gone anywhere, it continues. Of course, mutual contacts between representatives of the public of the two countries can be done more intense and more effective. We just need to depoliticize everything. I hope it will be so, “he answered the question whether it would be possible to revive the Petersburg Dialogue with the new Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.
However, the president noted that the coalition in Germany “is going to be rather complicated.”
“There are multidirectional political views of the future political forces in this coalition, a possible coalition. Let’s see what this will lead to in practice. But we are for, we are ready for this,” Putin said.
October 20, 04:20 PM
