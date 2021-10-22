https://ria.ru/20211021/dialog-1755692144.html

Putin spoke about the conditions for the restoration of the “Petersburg Dialogue” with the FRG

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. If Germany shows interest under the new Chancellor, the Petersburg Dialogue can be reanimated, but the future coalition is outlined as a difficult one, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. “It depends not only on us. interest in this – we will intensify this work. Although it, the “Petersburg Dialogue”, exists, it has not gone anywhere, it continues. Of course, mutual contacts between representatives of the public of the two countries can be made more intensive and more effective. All we need to do is to depoliticize everything. I hope it will be so “, – he answered the question whether it will be possible to revive the Petersburg Dialogue with the new Chancellor of Germany. in this coalition, a possible coalition. Let’s see what this will lead to in practice. But we are for, we are ready for this, “- from methyl Putin.

