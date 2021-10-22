Putin told when the Nord Stream 2 will be launched

Vladimir Putin said that filling the second pipe of the gas pipeline with gas will be completed in mid-December

Photo: Vladimir Andreev

Russia is ready to start gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 immediately after the German regulator gives the appropriate permission. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Valdai economic forum.

“The filling of the second pipe of Nord Stream 2 with gas will be completed in mid-December. If tomorrow the German regulator gives permission to deliver via Nord Stream 2, Russia will start deliveries the next day, ”Putin said. The forum is broadcasted on the Russia 24 TV channel.

Gazprom announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 on September 10. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that the gas pipeline will be ready for launch in the coming days, writes the National News Service.