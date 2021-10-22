QR codes will be introduced in the Ryazan region – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The corresponding order was signed by the Governor Nikolay Lyubimov

The Governor of the Ryazan Region, Nikolai Lyubimov, on Friday, October 22, signed an order, which states the introduction of access to a number of institutions using QR codes and other additional measures aimed at reducing the risk of infection of citizens with COVID-19. The document was published “ Ryazansky Vedomosti “.

Previously effective restrictions are extended until November 15. It is also reported that in schools, regardless of the previously established schedule, vacations will be announced from October 30 to November 7.

Access these days to cultural, sports and catering establishments will be possible only upon presentation of a QR code or a certificate confirming the vaccination against COVID-19, or a certificate of a past illness. Their ownership must be confirmed by an identity document.

The MFC will hold reception only by appointment, and from October 30 to November 7, it will provide services only for state registration of birth and death, as well as the issuance of ready-made documents based on the results of the provision of state, municipal and other services.

A number of changes have also been made to the work of public catering establishments. Polyclinics will continue scheduled reception of citizens in compliance with anti-epidemic requirements.