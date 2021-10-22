https://ria.ru/20211022/ministr-1755862552.html

Rada announced the appointment of a new Minister of Defense

Rada announced the appointment of a new Minister of Defense – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Rada announced the appointment of a new Minister of Defense

The head of the pro-presidential faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine “Servant of the People” David Arakhamia said that President Volodymyr Zelensky has already decided on a candidacy for RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T18: 42

2021-10-22T18: 42

2021-10-22T18: 42

in the world

Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742880196_0:270:3071:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_06fad7afbd81d40f2fa9b932216306ed.jpg

KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The head of the pro-presidential faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine “Servant of the People” David Arahamia said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had already decided on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense in the event of Andriy Taran’s resignation. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had previously announced personnel changes in the government, but did not specify who specifically it is a question. The agency “RBK-Ukraine”, citing sources, reported that the deputies can replace up to five ministers. These could be Defense Minister Andrei Taran, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky and Social Policy Minister Marina Lazebnaya. Two more members of the Cabinet of Ministers, whose names are well-known in the context of future reshuffles, are Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko. already applicants for the post of defense minister, he is quoted by the UNIAN agency. According to him, the issue of Taran’s resignation in the parliament can be considered within two to three weeks. According to the constitution of Ukraine, the president submits the candidatures of the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of defense for approval by the parliament. The rest of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers are appointed directly by the Verkhovna Rada. The parliament also dismisses ministers.

https://ria.ru/20211002/uvolneniya-1752808569.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754774260.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742880196_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b81d76019cd0864ece3bf2b23b7eafe6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine