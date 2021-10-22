Rapper Einar, humiliated by migrants, shot dead in Sweden

Rapper Einar, popular in the country, was found dead in Sweden. The 19-year-old boy, whose real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, was shot dead in Stockholm. Last year, the deceased was kidnapped by another Swedish rapper of Somali origin.

Einar was found with gunshot wounds in the Hammarby Sjöstad area. The doctors who arrived at the scene of the emergency did not manage to save the young man, he died on the spot.

Although the police have not yet officially confirmed the murder of the rapper, the Swedish media confidently report that it is about Einar.

The songs of the deceased performer have repeatedly hit the first places of the Swedish charts, he himself, in his work, romanticized the criminal lifestyle. At some point, he had a conflict with another Swedish rapper of Somali origin, Yassin.

The latter, together with his accomplices, kidnapped a competitor, while the victim was humiliated and sexually abused. The kidnappers recorded their actions on video.

The victim Einar was reluctant to cooperate with the investigation, moreover, soon after his release, he even recorded a joint track with his captors. Nevertheless, Yasin subsequently received 10 months in prison.

According to Swedish media reports, the deceased rapper was in the company of other performers at the time of the murder. According to some sources, there are two suspects: they were seen fleeing the scene of the crime.

However, no one has yet been detained on suspicion of murder. At the same time, the crime itself, according to unconfirmed information, could have fallen into the lenses of surveillance cameras, reports The Daily Mail