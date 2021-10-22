Red Notice Could Be Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie

This is an action comedy about art thieves with Gal Gadot as a charming villainess.

On October 21, Netflix has a new trailer for its upcoming action comedy Red Notice. Recall that such world stars as Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starred in it. This is the story of how a tough FBI operative searches for the most dangerous art thief in the world and uses the second most famous thief for this.

The streaming service itself named this film, his biggest project in terms of action scenes (which can be appreciated in the trailer). And Dwayne Johnson. who also produced the film said it was “the biggest investment Netflix has ever made in a film.” The actor was quoted by Forbes.

However, the famous magazine does not provide specific figures. According to them, it was originally planned that the “Red Notice” will cost from 160 to 200 million dollars. Only Reynolds and Gadot were to receive 20 million for their participation.

This puts the film on a par with blockbusters like Marvel’s Black Widow (200 million) and Universal’s Fast and Furious 9 (225 million). Netflix has yet to tell reporters what the movie’s budget was.

The action-comedy will hit Netflix on November 12.

