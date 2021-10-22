Reuters calls approval of Sputnik V “impossible” by European regulator before the end of the year

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) may decide to approve the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine no earlier than the first quarter of 2022. This makes it impossible to approve the drug until the end of 2021, according to Reuters, citing a source familiar with the EMA’s plans.

Photo: Denis Kaminev / Rain

According to him, some of the data necessary for the recognition of Sputnik V are still missing.

“EMA Decision Making [об одобрении „Спутника V“] until the end of the year is now absolutely impossible, “- said the source.

He added that if Russia provides the required data by the end of November, the European regulator “may well make a decision in the first quarter of next year.”

The EMA began reviewing Sputnik V in March this year. In June, Reuters learned that registration of Sputnik V in Europe was being delayed because the vaccine developer, the Gamaleya Center, did not provide EMA with data on clinical trials of the drug. These data are standard requirements for the EU drug approval process.

In September, the World Health Organization (WHO) also announced the suspension of approval for Sputnik V. The deputy head of the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, said that WHO had suspended approval of the Russian vaccine due to the fact that during an inspection of one of the factories that “makes up part of the production” of the vaccine, it was “not found” that it complies with “good manufacturing practices.”

In early October, the Russian Ministry of Health announced that all barriers to registering Sputnik V with WHO had already been removed.

The WHO Sputnik V approval process was resumed on 20 October.