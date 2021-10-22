Reuters learned about NATO’s strategic plan for defense against Russia

“This is a deterrent,” said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of the plan. “And this is an adaptation to the current behavior of Russia, and we are seeing violations, in particular of the airspace over the Baltic countries, as well as more frequent incidents in the Black Sea.”

Retired General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US military in Europe from 2014 to 2017, said he hoped the plan would foster greater coherence in NATO’s collective defense, which means more military resources in the Black Sea region. “In my opinion, this is a more likely hotbed of tension than the Baltics,” Hodges said.

Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official now at the Friends of Europe think tank in Brussels, said the plan could also help cement the focus on Russia at a time when major allies in the bloc seek to strengthen their presence in the Indo-Pacific and confront the growing military power of China. “Until now, Russia was considered to be a nuisance, but not an immediate threat. But the Russians are doing some disturbing things. They are practiced in robotics, and hypersonic cruise missiles can be very destructive, ”Shi explained.

They intend to approve the strategic plan against the background of a sharp deterioration in relations between the bloc and Russia. After NATO announced on October 6 that the Russian mission at its Brussels headquarters had been cut in half, Moscow completely suspended its permanent mission to NATO and closed its military liaison mission and NATO’s information office in Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on October 20 that the North Atlantic Alliance is ready to continue its dialogue with Russia despite the closure of its mission.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, made a statement that NATO and the secretary general of the organization had driven relations with Russia into a dead end. “The North Atlantic bloc and directly its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg personally did their best, they simply drove our relations into a state in which they were not even in the most severe times of the Cold War,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the first steps towards normalizing relations should be made in Brussels. “Yes, we proceed from this, because we have never begun to deteriorate our relations with either NATO or the EU,” he says.