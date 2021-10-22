Ripple CEO Says SEC Helped Ethereum Surpass XRP As # 2 Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has voiced his thoughts on the state of the cryptocurrency market and regulations, and there seems to be discontent with the financial regulator’s approach to Ethereum.

Speaking at the DC Fintech Week virtual conference on October 21, the Ripple boss stated that Ethereum received a regulatory green light that allowed it to outperform his company’s XRP token.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is targeting Ripple over allegations that XRP is an unregistered security. In January, Ripple filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the SEC asking why it does not consider ETH to be a security. Six months later, in July, a district judge allowed the company to remove a former SEC employee who said in 2018 that ETH was not a security.

Garlinghouse clearly feels that his firm has taken a hard time, and Ethereum’s subsequent success is at least partly due to a more favorable attitude from the SEC. He stated that this is affecting the market, adding:

“XRP has been the second most valuable digital asset for the past several years. When it became clear that the Securities and Exchange Commission had granted a pass to the ETH hall, it was clear that ETH exploded and that clarity helped. ”

XRP was the second largest cryptocurrency asset by market cap at the end of December 2017. It is currently down to seventh place, and Ethereum has held the second place ever since.

Garlinghouse also said that the SEC has taken an aggressive stance against cryptocurrency, taking recent action against his own company and Coinbase. Commenting on Ripple’s battle with the financial regulator, he said the SEC claims to protect consumers, but:

“You have nearly 50,000 people in the US holding XRP who are trying to sue the SEC for ‘protecting them’.”

Earlier this month, a U.S. district judge ruled that those who own the company’s XRP token cannot participate as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for an extension of the opening completion date in its ongoing litigation with Ripple Labs and its executives was granted and postponed to January 14, 2022.

Ripple claims that any further delay in resolving this case “would seriously harm the interests of the defendants and XRP holders.”

The court acknowledged this, but stated that “the additional time requested by the SEC will not affect the timetable for the resolution of the case.”