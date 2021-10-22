Rising prices for used cars

A global shortage of semiconductors has led to a boom in the used car market and a rise in prices for this segment around the world, including countries in Europe. Last year in Denmark, the cost of such cars jumped by a third and continues to grow, according to September data, the figure increased by a record 3%.

“It takes a long time to wait for a new car, so people are more and more interested in buying relatively new used cars, and there are almost no cars left on the market,” explains Ilyas Dogru, an economist with the Danish Motoring Federation.

The volume of production decreased due to a shortage of microchips. The Association of European Businesses predicts that the trend will continue for several more months. The delivery line for some new vehicle models is stretching to a year, resulting in unprecedented demand in the aftermarket.

“We only have three used cars for sale. Usually we can offer 25-30,” says Bjarne Pijp, director of the Honda-Hyundai Center in Copenhagen.

The situation is the same in the UK, where, according to the Auto Trader Group, last week buyers spent 25% more on used cars than in the previous year.