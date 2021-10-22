Robin Williams helped Matt Damon get his dream role

The intervention of a senior comrade helped Damon break through to Steven Spielberg.

Collaboration with Steven Spielberg is an honor for any actor. And for young artists who are just conquering the Hollywood Olympus, this is an absolutely priceless gift. Matt Damon was one such artist in the late 1990s. And his coveted project was Spielberg’s WWII drama Saving Private Ryan.

Its heroes are the American military, led by Tom Hanks, who have been looking for soldier Ryan for a long time and persistently in order to save him and take him home. And he in the end does not want to save himself and prefers to fight the Germans together with his comrades. Ryan appears on the screen only in the final part of the picture, but he becomes the main character long before that: the plot of the tape is built around his character. And Damon rightly believed that participation in such a film would be a seven-league step forward for him.

A year earlier, she and Ben Affleck won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. It was there that Damon met Robin Williams. Matt played a brilliant mathematician with a difficult character, and Williams played his patient mentor (and Robin also won an Oscar). And one day Robin dragged Affleck and Damon to a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Acquaintance with a great director, they say, is in all respects a useful and instructive experience. Williams himself worked with Spielberg in 1991 – in the movie “Hook” he played the grown-up Peter Pan. And now, thanks to his intercession, Damon also got a chance to prove himself.

“I taped my auditions for the role of Private Ryan, but my candidacy was rejected. – recalls Matt. – And Spielberg, meeting me, said: “I think I know you from somewhere.” I replied that I had starred in the movie Courage in Fight. And then he says: “Exactly! Listen, this is funny. I explained to my wife that I needed just such a type for the role of Ryan. That guy was too skinny though. ” Well, yes, I lost 18 kilograms to play a heroin addict. In general, Spielberg said that he needed me. And all thanks to Robin. “