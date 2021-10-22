Rospotrebnadzor called a lifelong contraindication to vaccination :: Society :: RBC

The only contraindication for obtaining a lifelong medical treatment against coronavirus vaccination can only be a severe allergic reaction to the drug or its components. TASS was informed about this by Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director for clinical work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

“An absolute contraindication to the administration of the vaccine, which remains for life, is only a severe allergic reaction in history to this particular vaccine or any of its components: anaphylactic shock, Quincke’s edema, convulsions, body temperature above 40 degrees, infiltration more than 8 cm in diameter. The rest of the contraindications are temporary, ”she said.

Ruzhentsova noted that citizens who have a medical lead for vaccination should especially carefully follow all available recommendations for the prevention of the disease, and also avoid crowded places and contact with those who may be sick or a virus carrier. “It is necessary to consult with the attending physician about the possibility of using any prophylactic drugs,” she concluded.

Doctors have called the “iron” grounds for the medical removal from vaccination against COVID-19



In mid-June, the head of the Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg recalled that any acute condition is a contraindication to vaccination against coronavirus. In particular, Gunzburg emphasized, it is impossible to be vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine, which was developed by his center, during the acute phase of urticaria and conjunctivitis. At the same time, people with diabetes mellitus and cardiopathologies need to be vaccinated first of all, since in case of illness they will be at risk.

On the website of the operational headquarters, in the section on contraindications for vaccination with “Sputnik V”, hypersensitivity to the components of the drug, severe allergies, acute infectious and non-infectious diseases, exacerbations of chronic diseases, pregnancy and breastfeeding, age up to 18 years are indicated.