Rupert Grint commented on the record on Instagram

The appearance of the actor on the social network made a splash and very quickly brought him millions of subscribers.

Late last year, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint signed up for Instagram for the first time. The fans jokingly called the appearance of the actor on the social network one of the anomalous events of 2020. Immediately after creating an account, two million people subscribed to Grint’s page. But the miracles did not end there: the first publication of Rupert, in which he showed his newborn daughter, brought the actor a million more subscribers. It took just four hours and one minute, according to experts.

“Hello Instagram. I was ten years late, but here I am. I would like to introduce Wednesday J. Grint to you. Take care of yourself, Rupert, ”says Grint’s first entry.

After this publication, the actor set a new record for the rate of growth of subscribers. Before that, the Instagram record holder was TV presenter and naturalist David Attenborough, his record was broken by Jennifer Aniston. Grint surpassed both of them. Now there are only five publications on his page and already more than four million subscribers.

“I can not believe it. It’s very, very surreal. I never thought I’d sign up for Instagram. I always said that I would not be there. But then I thought: it was a crazy time [видимо, 2020 год]so why not. It’s crazy anyway. I think it’s all Wednesday [дочь Гринта], she made a splash. This is her merit, ”the actor commented on his popularity on the social network.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova