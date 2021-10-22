Russia tops the international rating of the openness of parliaments – International panorama

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. Russia took first place in the international rating of the openness of parliaments, the State Duma and the Federation Council also became leaders in the comparison of individual chambers. This is stated in the results of a study of the non-profit foundation “Center for Assistance to Lawmaking”, which came to the disposal of TASS.

“The five most open parliaments included Spain (67.2 points), Austria (71.2 points), France (71.7 points), Italy (74.3 points), as well as Russia, which topped the rating with a total score of 80, 6, “the study says.

As part of the international rating of the openness of parliaments, 16 countries were studied: all European countries with bicameral parliaments and a population of more than 8 million people, as well as the United States and Canada. The openness of parliaments was assessed according to five main criteria: media communications, dialogue with citizens, current work, legislative process, as well as the speaker’s media activity.

Experts emphasized that both chambers of the Russian parliament took first places in their categories. “Both state bodies regularly publish up-to-date information about their activities, the composition of pending bills, and also use various means of communication with citizens, including social networks. In addition, both chambers have official accounts on the most popular social networks among Russians. : VKontakte, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube “, – noted in the research results.

At the same time, the degree of openness of the State Duma is higher than the indicator of the Federation Council (43.1 points against 37.6 out of 50 possible), experts said. “The State Duma managed to score the highest scores among all the parliaments under consideration due to the extensive network of communications with citizens, which includes not only official accounts in social networks, but also the author’s channel of the State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, its own newspaper and parliamentary television Duma-TV, which includes to the pool of key Russian socio-political media, “the study says.

In addition, the high assessment was influenced by “more active work with appeals and comments from citizens in the accounts of both the State Duma and its speaker.” The study also notes that the US Congress in a comprehensive assessment took only 13th place out of 16 studied countries, and the parliament of Belarus became an outsider in the openness rating.