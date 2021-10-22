https://ria.ru/20211022/nato-1755791885.html

Russia will not be able to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, Stoltenberg said

Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine's joining NATO, it is a defensive alliance, said the secretary general of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the results of the two-day

BRUSSELS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine’s joining NATO, it is a defensive alliance, said Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following a two-day meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels. “NATO is a defensive alliance, so there is no need to worry. to NATO – ed.) will be accepted by Ukraine and 30 NATO member states … No other country has the right to interfere, since Ukraine is an independent and sovereign state, it has the right to independently choose the trajectory of its development, “the Secretary General said, commenting on the words of the President Vladimir Putin’s Russia that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opens the door to NATO for Ukraine, having arrived in Kiev.

Ukraine

USA

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

worldwide, ukraine, nato, usa, jens stoltenberg, russia