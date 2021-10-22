Russian embassy called Kosovo’s decision to expel diplomats a provocation :: Politics :: RBC

View of the building of the Russian Embassy in Belgrade

(Photo: Goldfinger / Wikipedia)



The decision of the self-proclaimed Kosovo to expel two Russian diplomats has no legal force, since the administration of the autonomous region is temporary, follows from the message of the press service of the Russian embassy in Belgrade on the Facebook page.

“We do not recognize the“ independence ”of Kosovo, and, accordingly, the regional“ government ”and other“ structures ”. For us, no “decisions” of Pristina have legal force, ”the diplomatic mission stressed.

An attempt to prevent diplomats accredited with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from conducting legal activities is considered absolutely unacceptable in the diplomatic mission. According to an embassy spokesman, Russian diplomats are working with UNMIK to resolve the issue of expulsion.

Kosovo authorities announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats



On October 22, the head of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Viosa Osmani, announced that, at her request, the Foreign Ministry had declared two diplomats from Russia persona non grata. According to Osmani, the activities of employees of the Russian diplomatic office in Pristina (this is a subdivision of the Russian embassy in Belgrade) violated the national security and constitutional order of the country.