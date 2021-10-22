Russian Embassy in Serbia did not recognize Kosovo’s decision to expel diplomats

The Russian Embassy in Serbia announced that it did not recognize the decision of the “government of Kosovo” to “expel” Russian diplomats, and the diplomatic mission also considered this statement a provocation.

“We do not recognize the“ independence ”of Kosovo, and, accordingly, the regional“ government ”and other“ structures ”. For us, no “decisions” of Pristina have legal force. On the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we are cooperating with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), including on this issue, ”RIA Novosti quotes a statement from the embassy.

The diplomatic mission added that they consider absolutely unacceptable attempts to prevent Russian diplomats accredited with UNMIK “to carry out their legitimate – entirely within the framework of international law – activities.”

On October 22, the president of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vios Osmani, on her Facebook page, “declared” two Russian diplomats persona non grata.

As RIA Novosti clarified, we are talking about two diplomats in the office of the Russian Embassy in Serbia, who are constantly working in Pristina.