Russian Embassy in Serbia did not recognize Kosovo’s decision to expel diplomats
2021-10-22T19: 25
2021-10-22T19: 25
2021-10-22T19: 38
BELGRADE, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Russian embassy in Serbia does not recognize the decision of the “government” of Kosovo to “expel” diplomats and considers it a provocation, the press service of the diplomatic mission said on Friday. in Serbia. “We do not recognize the” independence “of Kosovo, and, accordingly, the regional” government “and other” structures. “For us, no” decisions “of Pristina have legal force. affairs of the interim administration in Kosovo (UNMIK), including on this issue, “the embassy said. They noted that” they consider absolutely unacceptable attempts to prevent our diplomats accredited with UNMIK from carrying out their legitimate – entirely within the framework of international law – activities. ” Pristina’s move was described in the statement as “a provocation against Russian diplomats.”
