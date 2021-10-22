S7 explained the alarm signal of the plane flying from Moscow to Kazan :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Soeren Stache / dpa / Global Look Press



The alarm signal given by the plane flying from Moscow to Kazan was planned in advance for the sake of checking the ground equipment systems, Irina Dunkova, press secretary of the S7 Group, told RBC.

“Before departure, the S7 Airlines crew was warned about the request of ATM dispatchers (to organize air navigation services. – RBK) set the code for the loss of communication 7600 for testing. There were no incidents during the flight. The aircraft made a normal landing at the Kazan airport, ”the S7 press service told RBC.

The plane flying from St. Petersburg to Grozny was forced to land in Moscow



Earlier on October 22, TASS, citing a source in the aviation services, reported that the plane, which was en route from Moscow to Kazan, gave an alarm signal immediately after takeoff at Domodedovo. The agency wrote that the plane continued to climb over the Moscow region and was flying to Kazan according to the course.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region of RBC did not confirm receipt of information about the alarm. The representative of Kazan airport noted that the passenger plane is arriving in the normal mode. The Airbus A319 plane successfully landed at the destination airport, TASS wrote.