Saakashvili’s girlfriend says he is in danger

KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yelizaveta Yasko, who is in relations with the ex-president of Georgia and the head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine Mikhail Saakashvili, said that the state of her starving lover is approaching critical. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, where he was convicted in absentia and goes through several pending criminal cases. The Georgian Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said on the same day that after the arrest Saakashvili went on a hunger strike because he did not agree with the charges and considered himself a political prisoner. “My fourth trip to Mikhail Saakashvili, who is in a Georgian prison. Today we talked a lot. About five hours … Today is the 22nd day of the hunger strike. Mikhail, as before, is determined to fight to the end. I have repeatedly asked him to end the hunger strike, but the decision is unshakable. The state of health of Mikhail Saakashvili is deteriorating, and this can be clearly seen. I am glad that he is holding on. But this time I am sad … Because I understand that he is in danger. And the state is already approaching a critical one, “Yasko wrote on Facebook on Friday. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia in Georgia for the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and beating of the deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he personally and the country’s authorities would deal with the return of Saakashvili. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of Saakashvili’s extradition to Ukraine is not being considered.

