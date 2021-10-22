Samarets showed the abandoned Heart Clinic on Tushinskaya, October 2021 | 63.ru

The construction of the medical center on Tushinskaya began in 2014. But two years later, the investor, the company “Modern Medical Technologies” (“SMT”) and its head Sergei Shatilo, began to have problems. The entrepreneur was suspected of a cartel conspiracy during the purchase of medical equipment. Construction had to be frozen.

At the end of 2018, representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade went to court demanding to terminate the memorandum with SMT. The reason was the failure to meet the deadlines for the implementation of the project. In the spring of 2019, the contract was terminated.

Sergei Shatilo himself was found guilty of commercial bribery in the summer of 2019. He was sentenced to 3 years in a general regime colony. But his lawyers appealed the verdict, and at the end of July 2020, the businessman was released in the courtroom.

And the Medkon company became interested in the Heart Clinic. Representatives of the company announced their intention to buy out the medical center for 1.5 billion rubles. These funds will be enough for SMT to pay off its debts and suspend bankruptcy.

At the same time, the parties agreed on the deal directly. They did not inform the regional authorities. But judging by the latest information, the Ministry of Health still continues to oversee the facility. Officials do not give up hopes sooner or later to put it into operation.