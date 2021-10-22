Satanovsky responded to the threats of the German Defense Minister: “Let them try”

There were again calls from Berlin to show Russia its readiness to use force. This was stated by the head of the German Ministry of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. This is not the first such statement from a warlike German woman. Political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky expressed his attitude to such statements.

In November last year, the same Kramp-Karrenbauer seemed to have already received a lesson in historical memory from the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu. Recalling one of the episodes of the Second World War, when German aviation sank the motor ship “Armenia” in the Black Sea, which was sailing with civilians on board, Shoigu said that this should not be forgotten. This is especially important, he noted, “when the current generation of politicians, for example, in Germany, begins to teach us about life and begins to tell us how to talk to us from a position of strength.”

Shoigu then compared such calls with “the performance of a primary school student with attacks on students of a completely different school.”

Evaluating the new statements of the German minister, Yevgeny Satanovsky wrote in his Telegram channel: “It’s terribly interesting, especially if you remember how the last time Germany’s use of weapons against Russia ended.”

According to him, 76 years have passed since then. “Probably, many people in Germany have forgotten about it …”, the political scientist noted.

He compared the territorial changes in Europe after the collapse of the USSR in 1991 to 1943. “Look at the map – the zone of occupation of the current former USSR is still the same,” he wrote. – Pure 1943. The Baltics, Ukraine, Moldova … In Belarus, Europeans and Americans did not grow together, but in Georgia it did. And in the rest of Transcaucasia, Central Asia and Kazakhstan, they, together with the Turks, are active as at home. It’s time to drive with a filthy broom, and for a long time, only the bosses have not given commands yet. Waiting for something. “

According to him, the hint of the “German lady” “about NATO’s readiness for a war with Russia” does not take into account reality.

“Does she actually understand that after that the existence of NATO as an alliance and all the countries that are part of it or allied to it will become a factor more than uncertain? – Satanovsky asks a rhetorical question. – Given the current level of weapons that Russia has in its arsenals, this is not a figure of speech. As for Germany itself – after that it will remain in its present form and condition or not, there is even no need to ask questions. There won’t be. But if from the point of view of the venerable Frau this game is worth the candle – why. Let them try … “.