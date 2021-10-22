Scientists are looking for people with genetic resistance to COVID-19

The same strain of SARS-CoV-2 can cause severe infections in some people, and only a fleeting “cold” in others. Some people are asymptomatic at all with COVID-19.

Researchers are seeking to find out if there is any pattern in the course of a new coronavirus infection in people who are not at an obvious risk group, and how much it is related to human genetics.

Scientists already know about a number of genes that affect the likelihood of a severe course of COVID-19 in a patient. However, the genetic factors affecting the body’s resistance to the new coronavirus remain unknown.

A new international project called COVID Human Genetic Effort was created to purposefully explore this unexplored area. The specialists involved in the project will try to understand why some people seem to be naturally immune to this new virus, while others suffer from serious complications of the infection.

Of course, exposing someone to a virus just to see if they get infected is unethical to say the least. Therefore, researchers are monitoring situations in which people have been in close contact with the patient, but have not experienced any signs of infection.

Domestic contact with infected people is a good example of such cases. Even better suited for exploring contacts within a couple of people in intimate relationships.

In these pairs, known as “discordant” pairs, one of the partners shows symptoms of infection and the other does not show any symptoms of illness. However, his PCR test for COVID-19 shows a negative result.

These are not just asymptomatic cases, but cases where a person has not been infected with the virus at all, despite extremely close contact with the sick person.

A new scientific article, published in Nature Immunology, proposes a strategy to “identify, select and genetically analyze people who are naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The article, co-written with dozens of researchers, argues that previous studies of genetic resistance to HIV infection have led to the development of new treatments for HIV infection, and there is reason to believe that this will work in the case of COVID-19.

A preliminary study, not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal but available as a preprint, reports the results of a genetic analysis of a sample of 86 discordant couples.

His results indicate that there may not be a single gene variant that confers resistance to COVID-19. However, instead, it may be a set of genes associated with a specific activity of immune cells.

More than 400 people have already taken part in the new project.

COVID-19 is likely to be with us for a long time to come. Therefore, the search for people who have some kind of genetic ability to protect themselves from the virus can be a real salvation for humanity, especially in the case of the emergence of new, even more deadly strains.

