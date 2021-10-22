Scientists have announced the growth of social tension in Russia

Social tension is growing in Russia and other countries of the world. All because of the concentration of wealth in the hands of a small group of the population, experts say.

This was discussed during the Russian-French conference on social problems at the Higher School of Economics. The problem is that the expansion of wealth has been increasing in the world in recent years. It is concentrated in the hands of small groups, writes RBC with reference to scientists.

At the same time, the difference is indicated on concepts such as income and wealth. The first is honest earnings, and wealth, as it is seen in society, is an undeservedly received well-being. Now the gap between the super-rich and the average population of the country is shown by the TWIR index. Thanks to him, one can understand how many annual salaries of ordinary people are the fortune of 1% of the richest citizens of the country.

In this case, the largest gap is in the United States. There, the fortune of one super-rich resident can be compared with about 180 years of receiving an average income. At the same time, in the 1990s, it was only about the equivalent of 80 years.

In China, the average citizen will have to work 140 years to get a fortune of 1% of the richest Chinese. Over the past 20 years, this figure has more than doubled.

As for Russia, super-wealth there can be obtained in 110 years. This indicator is at the level of France, the Netherlands, Australia.

In general, as Svetlana Mareeva, head of the Center for Certification Studies at the Institute for Social Policy of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, pointed out, the sources of social tension in the Russian Federation are the large gap in the income of the population, as well as unequal access to medical care and the difference in living conditions. Russians are seriously irritated by the fact that the rich are cashing in on natural resources, not in intellectual and high-tech industries.

Louis Chauvel, a researcher at the Center for Sociological Research of Change at the Paris Institute for Political Studies, noted that after the Second World War, the market economy allocated resources in favor of a super-rich minority. According to him, inequality in income and wealth creates risks of loss of motivation on the part of workers. A social explosion can also occur.