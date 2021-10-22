https://ria.ru/20211022/mozg-1755665174.html

Scientists have found out why the brain of a modern person has decreased

Scientists have found out why the brain of a modern person has decreased – Russia news today

Scientists have found out why the brain of a modern person has decreased

American scientists analyzed 985 fossil and modern human skulls and found that the human brain increased twice dramatically in size – 2.1 and … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T07: 00

2021-10-22T07: 00

2021-10-22T07: 00

the science

USA

biology

neurophysiology

archeology

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156302/67/1563026730_0:27:938:555_1920x0_80_0_0_83922ea8aadef1772de625d6b7557f8c.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. American scientists analyzed 985 fossil and modern human skulls and found that the human brain increased sharply twice in size – 2.1 and 1.5 million years ago, and then, relatively recently, three thousand years ago, decreased again. Drawing parallels with ants, the authors hypothesized that the brain shrinkage occurred in parallel with the transfer of a number of functions to the area of ​​the collective mind. The results are published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. It is well known that the human brain expanded in size during the Pleistocene and then unexpectedly shrank in the Holocene. The exact time and reasons for this reverse transition were still unknown. “The surprising fact is that our brains are smaller compared to the brains of our Pleistocene ancestors. Why our brains have shrunk in size has been a big mystery to anthropologists,” – quoted in the press In the study of the size and structure of colonies of various ant species, as well as the physiology and energy use at the level of individual insects, the authors found that the brain of ants in highly organized colonies are smaller in relation to body size than in low-organized communities. The brain is the most complex and energy-intensive organ. The authors believe that in social groups of ants, where there is a clear division of responsibilities and decision-making is transferred to the level of the collective intelligence, the insect brain has shrunk in size to become more energy efficient. Although the communities of ants and humans are very different, the researchers believe that they have there are common social traits such as group decision making, division of labor, and co-production of food. But these features were not always characteristic of humans, but arose approximately at the turn of the Pleistocene and Holocene, when our ancestors passed from the clan to the tribal social structure. At the same time, there was a change in brain size. The authors believe that the success of the study is due to the fact that it involved experts from different fields. ” studies on humans and ants have found the answer to the question, says another author, Dr. James Traniello of Boston University. a group of people is always smarter than the smartest person in a group. “Scientists suggest that in the future, the increasing externalization of knowledge, requiring less energy to store large amounts of information individually, may lead to further shrinking of the brain.

https://ria.ru/20210519/mozg-1732855142.html

https://ria.ru/20210429/mozg-1730469831.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156302/67/1563026730_0-0:938:705_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcf2a1f48d17d6a351dbc3e8367ad5f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, biology, neurophysiology, archeology