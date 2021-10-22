Scientists have named the best time of day for vaccination

Experts from Germany and Switzerland conducted an experiment on laboratory mice and human cells, which showed that in humans, the activity of the immune system is higher in the morning. This should be taken into account when vaccinating, they say.

The activity of the human immune system varies depending on the time of day, concluded scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Switzerland and the Ludwig-Maximilian University (LMU) in Germany. Their research drew attention to the publication “Science First Hand”, established by the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Scientists conducted an experiment on laboratory mice and human cell cultures, during which they monitored dendritic cells that actively recognize antigens – specific fragments of pathogens. Dendritic cells, after recognition, migrate to the lymphatic vessels, through which they reach the lymph nodes. There they “present” the detected antigen to other immune cells – T-lymphocytes, which leads to the production of antibodies.

Immunologists concluded that dendritic cells move most actively at the end of the resting stage of the body, before resuming activity. For mice, this is the day, and for humans, early morning. Scientists believe that the time of day should be taken into account during vaccination and anti-tumor immunotherapy, as this can increase the effectiveness of the procedures.

In September, scientists from Rockefeller University concluded that vaccination after recovery from COVID-19 leads to the formation of “flexible” antibodies in the body, which allows you to get “superhuman” immunity.