Scientists have named the most effective product for depression

Mushrooms are believed to be beneficial when it comes to cancer prevention. But it turns out that they can also significantly improve your emotional health.

In the United States, a study was conducted in which 24 thousand people participated. Their eating habits and changes in mental health were monitored over 11 years. It turned out that those who ate more mushrooms had a 43 percent lower risk of depression than those who did not eat mushrooms. The research results are published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

According to Penn State Medical College professor Jibril Ba, this is likely due to the many bioactive compounds found in mushrooms, including vitamin B12, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory amino acids that have been shown to reduce depression and anxiety.

“High levels of these compounds can lower the risk of oxidative stress and, in turn, reduce the symptoms of depression,” he said. Oxidative stress is an imbalance in your body that occurs when you produce too many so-called free radicals, which cause inflammation, and your body doesn’t have enough antioxidants to counteract them. This is why eating foods high in antioxidants boosts your emotional health by lowering oxidative stress, the study said.

The scientist added that oyster mushrooms are especially useful. Liver, kidney, red beans, and oat bran also reduce depression and anxiety.