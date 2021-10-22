Selena Gomez Announces Spanish Album With New Video (Video)

2021, Petar Martic

Rating: 7 out of 10.

Petar Martic is practically an icon of indie music, that is, a person whom almost no one knows, but the specialized press spares no paper on his praise. He is the leader of the “Pasos” group – does this name really mean nothing to you? In addition to the “iconic” “Pasosha”, Petar participated in many collaborations with equally iconic musicians, and in 2020 released the chanson album “Song is a Holiday” together with his girlfriend Anna Zosimova. It is necessary to clarify that they broke up with Anna soon after that, and in accordance with fashion trends, the separation was accompanied by anine replicas such as “abuse”, “toxicity” and “culture of withdrawal.” Here the yellow press also pricked up their ears for a while – however, they quickly realized that the mass consumer of rumors was not very interested in these people. Pasos? What other “Pasosh”? And what is this show-off name for this Petar?

The name is actually real, because Martic is a Serb who was born in Belgrade, but moved to Russia with his parents as a child. Here he learned the Russian language quickly and at such a level that many will perceive the Serbian origin of Petar as a legend. After the scandal on Martich’s personal front, the “Pasos” group fell apart, and he took up his solo project in the style of … rap. As Petar said, he had long thought of it as a joke and was slowly collecting material for a side project, but after the closure of Pasos, rap for Martich came to the fore, and the songs began to spontaneously change – now it was no longer a banter and not a joke, but real reading on quite serious topics. When Petara took possession of this work, he grasped how it should sound, and began to write lyrics – “a hundred a day and a hundred a night,” as the newly-minted rapper says in one of the tracks.

Moving away from indie music to hip-hop opens up good prospects for Martich to increase his awareness. His rap compositions are notable for irony and interesting lyrics, but together they have no desire to condescend to be smart in front of the audience. For this audience, Petar turns out to be quite his own, and not to say that he made any special efforts for this. The first track “My name is Petar” may seem like a somewhat exaggerated self-presentation, like the next “An ordinary man”, but already on Wikipedia Martich stops fooling around and demonstrates old-school reading and the ability to tell exciting stories. In this case, his own biography: in these five minutes he manages to say more about himself than in the seven years of Pasos’ existence. Petar quite organically uses Russian swearing and rapper bravado in his lyrics in songs about girls, basketball and a shkodnik – while the most curious are the works where Martich is not shy about showing his cultural background. Here, even by names such as “Porco Rosso”, “Bill Murray is stupidly the best”, “Blind” and “Difficult year” it is clear that Petar is not so straightforward “An ordinary man”.

Alexey Mazhaev, InterMedia