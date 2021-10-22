Selena Gomez released a video for the song Rare about unhappy love

Selena Gomez

For four years, Selena Gomez fans have been waiting for her new disc, and finally she saw the light of day. Last day, the 27-year-old singer presented on the network a video for the title song from the new album Rare.

In the song, she talks about unhappy love, about a guy who did not appreciate her uniqueness. It’s worth noting that most of Gomez’s new songs cast a shadow over her former lover, 25-year-old Justin Bieber. After parting with Selena, he married 23-year-old Hayley Baldwin.

I watched how we grew up … Now it seems to me that you do not care. Why can’t you see that I’m so alone? Selena sings.

Vulnerability, mental health, unhappy love, finding a better relationship with yourself – these themes have become the leitmotif of her new album. In a recent interview, Gomez explained why she chose to include the words “rare” or “special” in the title of the album.

I have had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. I keep working on myself – she said.



Selena Gomez in the video Rare



