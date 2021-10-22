Servicemen of the CSTO countries during the exercises took the settlement in Tajikistan by storm – Gazeta.Ru

Servicemen of four CSTO countries during military exercises stormed a settlement in Tajikistan, reports TASS…

“The intelligence units of the armed forces of Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus and Kazakhstan carried out a special operation to liberate a mountain village, which, according to the scenario of the exercise, was captured by a bandit detachment. The servicemen blocked the settlement, taking control of the possible escape routes of the conditional militants. Using the Tiger special-purpose armored vehicles of the Central Military District, the scouts approached the settlement as close as possible and with heavy fire destroyed conditional militants, “the press service of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces said.

The training was conducted as part of the Poisk-2021 exercise, which is taking place in Tajikistan near the Afghan border.

Formerly commander of the Central Military District arrived to Tajikistan for exercises near the Afghan border.