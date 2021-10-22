seven real tragedies from the set

On the night of October 21-22, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a female cameraman and wounded the director on the set of the western “Rust”. The PopCornNews portal decided to recall other tragedies from the filming that claimed the lives of people.

The Conqueror (1956)

The nature for the picture of Dick Pallwell was filmed near the nuclear test site, therefore, after the release of the film, almost 100 participants were diagnosed with oncology. Nearly fifty artists, members of the crowd and even the Indians of a neighboring tribe, who were involved in the work on the picture, eventually died.

The Twilight Zone (1983)

The filming of the horror movie Steven Spielberg claimed the lives of two children and one actor. The filming of the dangerous stunt ended with a helicopter crash, under the wreckage of which killed six-year-old Rene Chen, seven-year-old Mick Ding Lee, and actor Vic Morrow. Spielberg and the helicopter pilot were brought to trial, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Best Shooter (1986)

One of Tom Cruise’s defining films, replete with aerial stunts, was also not without tragedy. Pilot Art Scholl performed a “flat corkscrew” figure, but lost control and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. The plane and Scholl were never found.

“Messenger” (2002)

In the history of Russian cinema, there were many deaths during filming, but the picture of Sergei Bodrov Jr. stands out. 27 members of the film crew, led by the director, were buried under a mudflow and an ice collapse – the film was never filmed as a result.

Troy (2004)

Wolfgang Peterson filmed his massive epic with great difficulty. In addition to hurricanes, the forced “move” from Morocco to Mexico and fights with the locals, the production of “Troy” was remembered for the death of extra George Camilleri. The bodybuilder broke his leg in a battle scene, underwent surgery, but died of complications.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Conway Wycliffe was a special effects technician who kept track of the Batmobile’s stunts. During the filming of Christopher Nolan’s film, Conway lost control of the car and flew into a tree at full speed, so in the credits of The Dark Knight, not only Heath Ledger was mentioned separately, but Wycliffe as well.

The Expendables 2 (2012)

Filming of a perky “pensioner” militant with a bunch of explosions caused the death of a stuntman who was too close to the epicenter of the submarine explosion. The second stuntman stood next to the deceased, but he was lucky – the five-hour operation saved his life.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexey Pletkin